Fraser and Company: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., April 25, 2018, inter-alia, transact the following:1. Approved the appointment of Mr. Vikesh H. Kamdar (DIN: 05347212) as an additional director of the Company with effect from April 25, 2018.2. Approved the appointment of Mr. Prakash K. Temkar as an additional director of the Company subject to issue of DIN by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).3. Approved the appointment of Mr. Amit Kumar Ojha as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from April 25, 2018.4. Took note of the resignation received from Mr. Vijay Thakkar, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from April 25, 2018.{Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed and marked as 'Annexure 1', 'Annexure 2', 'Annexure 3' and 'Annexure 4' respectively}.Please take the above information on record.Source : BSE