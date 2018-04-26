App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 25, 2018 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fraser and Company: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., April 25, 2018. Approved the appointment of Mr. Vikesh H. Kamdar as an additional director of the Company with effect from April 25, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., April 25, 2018, inter-alia, transact the following:

1. Approved the appointment of Mr. Vikesh H. Kamdar (DIN: 05347212) as an additional director of the Company with effect from April 25, 2018.

2. Approved the appointment of Mr. Prakash K. Temkar as an additional director of the Company subject to issue of DIN by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

3. Approved the appointment of Mr. Amit Kumar Ojha as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from April 25, 2018.

4. Took note of the resignation received from Mr. Vijay Thakkar, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from April 25, 2018.

{Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed and marked as 'Annexure 1', 'Annexure 2', 'Annexure 3' and 'Annexure 4' respectively}.

Please take the above information on record.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.