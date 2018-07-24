App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 11:16 PM IST

Fortis Malar Hospitals' board meeting July 31, 2018

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 to, inter-alia, consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the quarter and period ended on June 30, 2018.

Further, the trading window of the Company for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed from July 25, 2018 to August 2, 2018 (both days inclusive).

This is for your information and record please.
Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 11:16 pm

