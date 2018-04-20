App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 20, 2018 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortis Healthcare : Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of the Board Meeting dated April 19, 2018' it is hereby informed that the expert advisory committee constituted to oversee the evaluation process and function as an advisor to the Board shall be lead by Mr. Deepak Kapoor, Former Chairman and CEO of Price Waterhouse Coopers, India and constitute of Ms. Renuka Ramnath, former MD & CEO of ICICI Venture and Mr. Lalit Bhasin, President, Society

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Update/Clarification

Dear Sir(s),

This is in continuation to our letter Ref. No. FHL/SEC/STEX/RR/2018-19 dated April 19, 2018 titled 'Outcome of the Board Meeting dated April 19, 2018', it is hereby informed that the expert advisory committee constituted to oversee the evaluation process and function as an advisor to the Board shall be lead by Mr. Deepak Kapoor, Former Chairman and CEO of Price Waterhouse Coopers, India and constitute of Ms. Renuka Ramnath, former MD & CEO of ICICI Venture and Mr. Lalit Bhasin, President, Society of Indian Law Firms & Managing Partner, Bhasin & Co., as its members.

Further, in view of the meeting of board proposed on April 26, 2018, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till April 28, 2018.

You are kindly requested to take the same on record.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.