Fortis Healthcare : Outcome of board meeting

Update/ClarificationDear Sir(s),This is in continuation to our letter Ref. No. FHL/SEC/STEX/RR/2018-19 dated April 19, 2018 titled 'Outcome of the Board Meeting dated April 19, 2018', it is hereby informed that the expert advisory committee constituted to oversee the evaluation process and function as an advisor to the Board shall be lead by Mr. Deepak Kapoor, Former Chairman and CEO of Price Waterhouse Coopers, India and constitute of Ms. Renuka Ramnath, former MD & CEO of ICICI Venture and Mr. Lalit Bhasin, President, Society of Indian Law Firms & Managing Partner, Bhasin & Co., as its members.Further, in view of the meeting of board proposed on April 26, 2018, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till April 28, 2018.You are kindly requested to take the same on record.Source : BSE