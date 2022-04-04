English
    Former IAS officer RK Singh appointed principal adviser to IndiGo’s managing director

    Moneycontrol News
    April 04, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST
    InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) announced on April 4 that it has appointed former IAS officer RK Singh as the principal adviser to the managing director of the budget carrier with immediate effect. As the principal adviser, RK Singh will be a part of IndiGo’s leadership team.

    The fast-growing low-cost carrier that boasts of a fleet of 275+ aircraft and operates over 1,500 flights daily said in a release that RK Singh has over 36 years of experience working in different capacities in the Government of India as an IAS officer starting 1985 (to 2009) and as an aviation law specialist then onwards.

    In the past, RK Singh has served as joint secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation and has served on the boards of Air India, Indian Airlines, Alliance Air, Air India Charters Limited (Air India Express), and has been the CMD of Pawan Hans Helicopters Limited. Presently, he serves on the Board of CAE Simulation Training Private Limited (pilot training organisation). He is an MBA from Southern Cross University, Australia, and holder of an LL.M degree in Aviation Law from Leiden University, The Netherlands. He is currently also serving on the international Board of Governors of the Institute of Aviation and Space Law, Leiden University.

    This means, he not only has experience in administrative and managerial work but also has deep knowledge of aviation.

    Welcoming RK Singh, Rahul Bhatia, the Managing Director of IndiGo said, “We are delighted to welcome RK to the Leadership Team of IndiGo. With his vast administrative and aviation experience he brings tremendous value at a time when the company is undertaking major expansion initiatives. RK would be working closely with me on key strategic initiatives.”

    The ex-IAS officer responded by saying: “Indian aviation has a long way to go and I foresee IndiGo continuing to play a significant role in this growth story. IndiGo's quest to expand its footprint both domestically and internationally will take Indian aviation to newer heights and I am extremely excited to be a part of this journey.”
