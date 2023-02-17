 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fintech emerged as top sector for venture debt funding in 2022, raised $400 million: Report

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 17, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

The total amount of venture debt disbursed in India in 2022 is up nearly 2.6X from 2019 to around $800 million. In 2021, venture debt disbursals were around $538 million.

India’s fintech emerged as the leading sector for raising funds through Venture Debt (VD), accounting for the highest number of deals and the maximum amount raised in 2022 at around $400 million.

However, in 2023, founders and venture debt players believe that Business-to-Business (B2B) commerce startups are going to be the most trending sector for venture debt, followed by Electric Vehicle (EV) segments, said a report by Stride Ventures titled ‘The India Venture Debt Report 2023’.

The report said that while the majority of the founders (around 72 percent) feel that stable revenue and growth are needed before raising debt, 28 percent of founders are also open to raising debt at a post-proof of concept stage.

Venture Debt refers to a variety of debt financing products that are applicable specifically to Venture Capital-backed companies. It is primarily a type of loan that is offered to early-stage, growth stage and late-stage companies with venture capital backing.