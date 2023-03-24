 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Finance Bill 2023: Domestic royalty tax doubled to 20%

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

As per amendments to the Finance Bill, the rate of tax on royalties and fees from technical services earned by non-resident foreign firms has doubled from 10 percent to 20 percent

The Finance Bill, which contains proposals related to taxation and government spending, was passed with several amendments. Representative image

The Lok Sabha on March 24 passed the Finance Bill 2023. With this, the proposed amendment of increasing royalty tax (contractual payment for using assets of another entity) to foreign companies got the Parliament's nod.

As per amendments to the Finance Bill, the rate of tax on royalties and fees from technical services earned by non-resident foreign firms has doubled from 10 percent to 20 percent, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The Finance Bill, which contains proposals related to taxation and government spending, was passed with several amendments. Besides, 20 more sections were added to the Bill.

Also read: Lok Sabha passes finance bill 2023 amid din. Here are the highlights