Ficom Industries' board meeting held on August 07, 2018

PH CAPITAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2018 ,inter alias, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018, inter-alia to consider unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2018.In view of the above, the trading window for trading in the Company''s equity shares by the Designated Persons and other Connected Persons, will remain closed from July 30, 2018 (Monday) to August 8th, 2018 (Wednesday), in terms of the requirements of SFL''s insider trading policy titled "Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by employees and other connected persons"and in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE