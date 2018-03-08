App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 08, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FDC buyback to open on March 12, 2018

FDC has approved a buyback of its fully paid up Equity Shares through tender offer route in its meeting held on February 07, 2018. The Company proposes to buyback 34,30,000 equity shares of face value Re 1 each for a consideration of Rs 350 per equity share for an aggregate consideration of upto Rs 120.05 crore.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FDC has approved a buyback of its fully paid up Equity Shares through tender offer route in its meeting held on February 07, 2018. The Company proposes to buyback 34,30,000 equity shares of face value Re 1 each for a consideration of Rs 350 per equity share for an aggregate consideration of upto Rs 120.05 crore.

The buyback will be open on Monday, March 12, 2018 and will close on Friday, March 23, 2018.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC