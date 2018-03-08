FDC buyback to open on March 12, 2018

FDC has approved a buyback of its fully paid up Equity Shares through tender offer route in its meeting held on February 07, 2018. The Company proposes to buyback 34,30,000 equity shares of face value Re 1 each for a consideration of Rs 350 per equity share for an aggregate consideration of upto Rs 120.05 crore.

The buyback will be open on Monday, March 12, 2018 and will close on Friday, March 23, 2018.Source : BSE