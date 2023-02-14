 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Factors affecting your personal loan offer

Feb 15, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

Personal loans depend on the eligibility requirements that are set by the lenders. Read on to know what factors might affect your personal loan offer.

An unexpected medical bill, a dream wedding, or college fees all be handled with the help of a personal loan. But just like any other kind of loan, a personal loan requires you to meet the lender's eligibility criteria. Although personal loan eligibility criteria and personal loan interest rates can vary from lender to lender, there are a few requirements that you must meet to be authorised for a loan from any lender.

Factors that affect your personal loan offer:

 1. Your work history:

The minimum years of experience often required varies depending on the lender, the type of your profession, and other criteria. In most cases, a minimum of three to five years of relevant work experience is needed for a salary-based position.