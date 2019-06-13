Facebook to pay users who allow access to phone data

Social media giant Facebook is going to launch a new scheme under which it will pay users who allow the company to access various information on their phone. The information collected from the scheme will be used to build better products for the Facebook community.

With the scheme called “Study”, Facebook is trying to legally access information from users’ phones. The scheme will only be available to members in India and the US.

The scheme will be given to people above the age of 18, and the participants will have the option to opt out anytime they want to.

However, Facebook said that it would not try to access confidential information.

“We don't sell data from this app to third parties or use it to target ads to you,” Facebook clarified. “We don't collect user IDs, passwords or content people share, including messages.”

Users will have to register to become part of the program. If they qualify for it, an invitation to download the app will be sent to them. Instructions on how the app will function and what all information it will take will be shown as the users sign up. The users will be provided the description of what will be collected and how the collected data will be used. Those who use the study app will be given money for providing to the research.

In its blog, Facebook also said that it would take minimum information for their research to make better products and analyse how people use apps on their phone, the amount of time spent on the apps and the app features people use.

Facebook will be using services from Applause that will oversee the registration process, all compensation to the users, and customer support.