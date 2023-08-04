Explore the power of megatrends with Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund

The investable universe that is identified through megatrends does have the potential for growth.

Ever wondered what’s shaping the world around us and contributing to everyday changes? The answer is – Megatrends. While you may not be familiar with the term ‘Megatrend’, it’s likely that you have experienced it in your daily life without even realizing it. So, what are megatrends and how is Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd., a new entrant in the mutual fund category, looking to leverage the power of megatrends with its new product – Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund? Let’s have a look.

What are megatrends?

Megatrends are transformative forces that drive significant change across various sectors and economies. These trends have a long-lasting impact on businesses, consumer behaviour, and society. Examples of megatrends include technological advancements, regulatory and economic changes, demographic shifts, environmental changes, etc.

Identifying and investing in companies that align with these megatrends can lead to long-term growth by potentially outperforming the market. In the case of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund, the fund managers follow a megatrend investing approach to determine the portfolio allocation and stay ahead in a rapidly changing world.

Advantages of megatrend investing

Megatrend investing offers several distinct advantages for mutual fund investors. By focusing on companies that are at the forefront of these transformative trends, investors can position themselves to benefit from the sustained growth and expansion opportunities that megatrends provide.

Firstly, megatrend investing enables portfolio diversification across various industries and sectors. As megatrends are spread across various industries, investors can access opportunities that traditional sector-based investing might miss.

Also, by aligning with megatrends, it is possible to identify companies with strong growth potential and sound business models. These companies are better equipped to withstand market volatility and economic downturns, providing a level of resilience in the portfolio.

The synergy of megatrend investing and Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund

The investable universe that is identified through megatrends does have the potential for growth. But there is a need to scrutinize them further to shortlist companies that have other ingredients necessary to qualify as investible companies. The fund managers at Bajaj Finserv AMC screen the companies based on the following parameters:

1. Ability to monetize the trend

Monetization is the process of earning money from a business or asset. Sometimes, although the business is on the positive side of the trend, it may not be ready to capitalize on it and make money. A business is not monetizing the trend if it’s not able to make money despite witnessing an increase in the number of customers or subscribers. Megatrends investing looks for companies that could monetize the trend as well as grow these profits.

2. Financial due diligence

It is important to study the capital intensity of the business, its future cashflows, profit growth, quality of balance sheet, etc. If the company is a beneficiary of the megatrend, it should show good revenue growth. However, if the economics of the business are not good, it will continue to turn to the bank or the markets for funding. As a result, this will lower the investor’s value. Thus, financial due diligence is important to understand the company’s potential to increase the investor’s wealth over time.

3. Valuation

The final and critical step is valuation. The valuation reflects what the crowd has already perceived about a company’s future potential. It also reflects expectations. Markets are not always efficient in accurately pricing a company’s business. The crowd is often driven by narratives and short-term sentiment swings. This provides investors with the opportunity to enter or exit a company at a good price. Valuations also determine position sizing; how much money is to be allocated to a company in the portfolio.

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund – A unique proposition

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. It is designed to meet the diverse investment needs of investors. With a flexible investment approach, the fund aims to capitalize on opportunities across market caps and sectors.

By adopting the megatrend investing approach, Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund offers investors a unique investment proposition. The aim is to identify companies that are not only well-positioned to ride the megatrends but also capable of delivering sustained growth and strong returns for investors over long term. The megatrend investing approach fits seamlessly with the investment philosophy of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund. Moreover, the fund's flexibility allows it to invest dynamically in companies across market caps that align with the identified megatrends. Lastly, the active management approach further enhances the potential to capture growth opportunities as they emerge.

Conclusion

By staying updated with the ever-evolving trends, investors can benefit from sustainable growth, innovation, and economic progress. Embracing this future-focused approach and leveraging it through Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund can lead investors on a path to financial success in an ever-evolving world.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme-related documents carefully.

This document should not be treated as endorsement of the views / opinions or as an investment advice. This document should not be construed as a research report or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This document is for information purpose only and should not be construed as a promise on minimum returns or safeguard of capital. This document alone is not sufficient and should not be used for the development or implementation of an investment strategy. The recipient should note and understand that the information provided above may not contain all the material aspects relevant for making an investment decision. Investors are advised to consult their own investment advisor before making any investment decision in light of their risk appetite, investment goals and horizon. This information is subject to change without any prior notice.

This article is not written by MC editorial.