EV two-wheeler sales improve in August, TVS Motors market share grows to 25%

EV sales August

The sales of electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) continued to improve in August after tanking in June following subsidy cuts. In August, over 59,000 electric two-wheelers were sold in the country against 45,000 units in June.

The August sales of 59,313 units were better than 54,498 vehicles in the previous month, data sourced from the government’s Vahan website shows.

“August shows a clear revival that India’s EV two-wheeler market is maturing even without subsidies… However affordable EVs will be the key to growth for many players moving forward,” said an executive from an auto industry body requesting anonymity.

TVS Motors in top gear

TVS Motors saw the highest uptick of around 40 percent in sales in August, with 14,584 units of its affordable iQube sold, crossing the 1.5 lakh mark during the month.

The uptick in sales gave a boost to TVS Motors’ market share which grew to 25 percent from 19.6 percent in the previous month.

Market leader Ola Electric’s sales declined 10 percent to 17,389 units.

TVS Motors entered the electric two-wheeler market in 2020 with the iQube. Priced at Rs 1.23 lakh to Rs 1.38 lakh in Delhi, the iQube competes against the Ather 450X and the Bajaj’s Chetak.

TVS Motors' managing director Sudarshan Venu told Moneycontrol that the firm was looking to ramp up the production of iQube.

Experts expect 20,000 iQubes to be sold in September.

"We are betting very big on the growth of the Indian market and we are really excited about this. We are gaining a very healthy market share in India, both in premium and 125. iQube is doing really well and we are in fact ramping up iQube to a further 25,000 - 30,000 units a month," Venu said.

Festival season boost

Ola Electric continues to be the biggest player, with a market share of about 29.31 percent followed by TVS and Ather Energy.

August was an exciting and busy month for the company as it expanded the portfolio to five scooters with offerings across all popular price points, Ankush Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer, Ola Electric, said.

“With the festive season setting in, we expect strong sales during this period, and expect the EV industry to witness an inflection point owing to the high consumer demand,” Aggarwal said.

Ather Energy sold around 6,835 units, up 2 percent from July’s 6,671 units. The Bengaluru-based EV maker is looking to double its market share to about 30-40 percent over the next few years with the launch of its affordable 450S scooter in the 125cc category.

“We have seen a spike in pre-orders for the new scooters. The production of the 450S and 450X (2.9 kWh) has been ramped up slowly and is expected to be at full throttle this month,” Ather Energy CEO and co-founder Tarun Mehta said in a media statement.

With the refreshed product portfolio increasing customer accessibility and the festival season kicking off, the company is confident of capturing a larger market share in the coming months, Mehta said.

Bajaj Auto seems to be nearing closer to Ather Energy in sales volumes. With its electric Chetak scooter, Bajaj sold around 6,137 units in August, 50 percent more than July’s 4,116 units.

Hero MotoCorp, which entered the EV market with Vida scooter in October of 2022 , sold about 901 units, down 9 percent from July’s 990 units.

Hero Electric, which is venturing into the premium e-bike or electric bicycle segment with its UK-based A2B Electric Bikes, recorded sales of 765 units, down 2 percent from the previous month.

The EV market was maturing, with players coming up with varieties and affordable ranges, the executive quoted above said. The competition was expected to intensify as more players fight for the market share and quickly ramp up production.

“Players like Hero and Bajaj are playing an important role in the rural markets, and that will show in the next couple of months,” the EV expert said.