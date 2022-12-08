 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EV financing startup Vidyut raises $4 million in seed funding

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Founded in 2021 by Gaurav Srivastava and Xitij Kothi, Vidyut aims to make commercial EV ownership affordable and a risk-free proposition for customers through its ownership plans

Vidyut (VT), a platform for EV financing and vehicle lifecycle management, has raised $4 million in a mix of equity and debt in a round led by Force Ventures, Veda VC and a clutch of strategic angels in the clean-energy space, the company said on December 8.

Sujeet Kumar, cofounder of Udaan, Sahil Barua cofounder and CEO of Delhivery, Kunal Shah, cofounder of CRED, Swiggy’s cofounder Sriharsha Majety and Lohum’s Rajat Verma also participated in the seed round.

The startup will use the funds to expand to more cities and plans to double the headcount in its credit, engineering and sales teams in 12 months.

“We will scale up the offering across OEM partners and geographies. We will double the headcount as well,” cofounder Xitij Kothi told Moneycontrol.

Most of Vidyut’s business was concentrated in Bengaluru and Delhi but with the new funding, the firm was looking at cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune, Kothi said.

