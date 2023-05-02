 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EV financing startup Ohm Mobility raises Rs 3 crore in pre-seed funding

May 02, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Founded in 2020 by Oxford alum Nikhil Nair, Ohm is an EV-focused financing platform.

Ohm will use the funds to build and scale its technology platform in the EV financing sector.

EV financing platform Ohm Mobility has raised Rs 3 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by early-stage venture capital
firm Antler India.

The round also saw participation from Blume Founders Fund and other angels such as Sagar Gubbi of Ecoforge, Anshuman Bapna of Terra.do, Mathew Chako of Spice Route Legal, and Karishma Menon of Jupiter.

The funds will be used to build and scale its technology platform in the EV financing sector, the company said in a media statement on May 2.

Founded in 2020 by Oxford alum Nikhil Nair, Ohm is an EV-focused financing platform. The technology platform which went live this April 2023 is built to onboard any business in the EV market that is looking to raise capital from financial institutions.