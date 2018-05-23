Essar Shipping's board meeting to be held on May 30, 2018

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Essar Shipping Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2018 and unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.Please acknowledge the same and take it on records.Source : BSE