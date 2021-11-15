Escorts set to raise funds through bonds, debentures and QIP

Escorts has seen robust growth this year, with an income of Rs 7,083.9 crore for FY21.

Escorts Limited, a market leader in the agricultural, construction machinery and engineering space, is considering raising funds by issuing bonds, debentures, nonconvertible debt instruments, and equity through an amalgam of a preferential issue on a private placement basis, QIPs (Qualified Institutional Placements), and rights issue. The meeting to decide upon the fundraising plan is scheduled to be held on November 18, 2021.

Also, in keeping with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for transacting in the company securities shall remain suspended from November 16-20 for all who are associated directly with the company (like directors, employees, and officers). They can resume trading on November 21.

The company has seen robust growth this year, with an income of Rs 7,083.9 crore for FY21, as per the company's investor presentation. It also recorded an ROE (Return on Equity) of 20 percent and an EPS (earning per share) of Rs 68.14 for the same period.