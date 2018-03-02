App
Mar 01, 2018 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Escorts agri machinery volumes up 52% in February 2018

Escorts Agri Machinery segment in February 2018 sold 6462 tractors up by 52.2 percent as against 4247 tractors in February 2017.

 
 
Company Announcement
Escorts Agri Machinery volumes grew by 52.2 percent in February 2018


Faridabad, March 1st, 2018: Escorts Ltd Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in February 2018 sold 6,462 tractors up by 52.2 percent as against 4,247 tractors in February 2017.
Domestic sales for the month of February 2018 at 6,295 up by 53.4 percent as against 4,104 tractors in February 2017. Exports sales in February 2018 at 167 tractors up by 16.8 percent as against 143 tractors in February 2017.
YTD Sales figure are as follows:
Particulars February YTD
FY18 FY17 % Change FY18 FY17 % Change
Domestic 6,295 4,104 53.4% 66,889 55,685 20.1%
Export 167 143 16.8% 1,738 1,022 70.1%
Total 6,462 4,247 52.2% 68,627 56,707 21.0%

Source : BSE
