Enterprise SaaS firm Actyv.AI raises $12 million in pre-series A funding

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Jan 10, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

In December 2022, the total BNPL throughput crossed $100 million at Actyv. The company claims to have partnered with more than 20 leading financial institutions

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based business-to-business (B2B) fintech firm Actyv.AI has raised $12 million in a pre-series A funding round led by 1Digi Ventures which is the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, founder and chief executive officer of the company.

The round included an earlier tranche of $5 million from 1Digi Ventures in 2022, the firm said in a prepared statement on Tuesday.

Actyv plans to use the funds towards global expansion, product enhancement, portfolio growth, and talent acquisition.

Founded in 2019 by Raghu Venkat, Raghunath Subramanian and Ramkumar Thirumurthi, Actyv  is an AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and insurance products. Through its partnerships with financial institutions, Actyv enables enterprises, suppliers, distributors and retailers to undertake B2B supply chain finances.

The firm’s products include actyv Go, actyv Score, actyv PayLater, actyv Insure, actyv Invest, and actyv Discover.

“Our AI-powered SaaS platform, with its embedded offerings, drives substantial operational efficiencies and growth to the the entire supply chain ecosystem. This additional infusion of funds validates our being category creators in this space and the conviction to augment our platform’s capabilities,” said cofounder Subramanian in the statement.