Engineers India declares interim dividend

Engineers India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 12, 2018, inter alia, has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50 (Rupees Two and Fifty paisa) per share (on the face value of Rs. 5/- each) of the Company for the financial year 2017-18.Further, The Interim Dividend for the financial year 2017-18 on the equity shares of the Company shall be payable on & from March 23, 2018. The Dividend warrants would be posted on or after March 23, 2018 and within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend as provided in the Companies Act, 2013.Source : BSE