Elon Musk offloads 10% stake in Tesla, says he's 'almost done' selling the stock

Elon Musk

Tesla founder Elon Musk has sold $928.6 million of shares of the company, reducing his stake by 10% in the electric-car maker.

Clarifying his earlier comment where he mentioned that he has already reached his target of reducing his stake, Musk tweeted that he is "almost done" with the exercise with the sale of 9,34,091 shares.

“I sold stock that should roughly make my total Tesla share sale roughly 10%,” he told the satirical website, Babylon Bee. Notably, the move is aimed to generate cash in a bid to pay tax bills of around $10 billion on stock options that Musk is due to undertake.

Musk has tweeted earlier this month that he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes after many senior lawmakers like Senator Elizabeth Warren called him a "freeloader", alleging that billionaires like him are avoiding tax payments.

Adding that everything he does is extremely transparent and that he can finish completing his taxes himself in just a few hours, Musk said “I don’t have any offshore accounts and tax shelters".

Prior to this shareholding disposal, the latest regulatory filings suggested that Musk has sold yet more shares in Tesla for $528 million. This takes his total to around 13.5 million shares, which are cumulatively worth $14.1 billion.

Tesla has been on a share-offloading spree since November, following a Twitter poll, to which most people responded in affirmative. However, it is not clear whether this poll has had any significant bearing on his decision.

Musk highlighted that mostly all of his net worth is concentrated in the stocks of his companies Tesla and SpaceX, which he has helmed for around 20 years, which have done a "lot of useful things."

However, he feels that it's not all that productive or interesting to focus on his individual wealth. Interestingly, Musk topped the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a fortune of $244.9 billion, making him the world’s richest person.