Elnet Technologies' nominee director K. Padmanaban resigns

Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('Listing Regulations'), we hereby inform you the resignation of Mr. K. Padmanaban, Nominee Director of the Company with effect from 28th February, 2018.The details required under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with of SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09th September, 2015 are enclosed.Source : BSE