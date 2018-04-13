App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 13, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

El Forge declares postal ballot results

This is further to our letter dated 10th March 2018, enclosing Postal Ballot Notice of the Company seeking approval of the members by way of Special Resolution for Sale of Existing Business of the Company under Slump Sale basis. The Resolution contained in the Notice of Postal Ballot was passed by the members, with requisite majority.

 
 
Dear Sir,

Sub: Postal Ballot - Declaration of Result

This is further to our letter dated 10th March 2018, enclosing Postal Ballot Notice of the Company seeking approval of the members by way of Special Resolution for Sale of Existing Business of the Company under Slump Sale basis.

The Resolution contained in the Notice of Postal Ballot was passed by the members, with requisite majority.

Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed detailed Voting Results of Postal Ballot including E-voting along with the Report submitted by the Scrutinizer.

Kindly take the same on your records.
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

