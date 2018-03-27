App
Mar 26, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EID Parry (India) board meeting on March 29, 2018

EID Parry India has informed that the Company intends to raise Rs. 100 crore (Rupees one hundred crore only) through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis. This will be considered at the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on March 29, 2018.

 
 
EID Parry India Ltd has informed BSE that the Company intends to raise Rs. 100 crore (Rupees one hundred crore only) through issue of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis. This will be considered at the Board
Meeting scheduled to be held on March 29, 2018.Source : BSE
