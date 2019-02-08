Editor's Take | Surprise rate cuts likely if CPI remains below 4%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) survey of professional forecasters suggests inflation will be much higher than what the RBI said, when it announced a 25 basis point rate cut on February 7.

The professional forecasters' survey puts Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) at 4.4 percent, while RBI forecasts 3.9 percent for Q3Fy20.

If the figure does not match what the RBI has predicted, it could cause problems and could lead to rate cuts.

M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Consulting Editor Manas Chakravarty to find out more on the possibility of surprise rate cuts.