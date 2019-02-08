App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Surprise rate cuts likely if CPI remains below 4%

The professional forecasters' survey puts Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) at 4.4 percent, while RBI forecasts 3.9 percent for Q3Fy20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) survey of professional forecasters suggests inflation will be much higher than what the RBI said, when it announced a 25 basis point rate cut on February 7.

The professional forecasters' survey puts Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) at 4.4 percent, while RBI forecasts 3.9 percent for Q3Fy20.

If the figure does not match what the RBI has predicted, it could cause problems and could lead to rate cuts.

M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Consulting Editor Manas Chakravarty to find out more on the possibility of surprise rate cuts.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:44 pm

tags #CPI data #Economy #Editor's Take #RBi rate cut #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.