Editor's Take | Does Mindtree board's view on L&T open offer matter?

Larsen and Toubro has acquired a 25% stake in Mindtree after consecutive days of purchasing the shares from the open market.

L&T initially acquired the 20% stake of V G Siddhartha and Coffee Day in the IT company. It is set to make an open offer for 30% stake for Mindtree.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar chats with Moneycontrol's Prince Thomas to understand if Mindtree's opinion matters in this takeover.