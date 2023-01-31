English
    Economic Survey 2023: More than 1.1 billion bank accounts eligible to share data on account aggregator platform

    Economic survey 2023: While the AA framework was released by the RBI back in 2016, the buzz around this has been growing louder. The AA framework is currently live across over 110 crore of bank accounts, the survey noted.

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    January 31, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST
    The account aggregator facilitates sharing of financial information in a real-time and data-blind manner between regulated entities.

    More than 1.1 billion bank accounts are now eligible to share data on the Reserve Bank of India’s regulated data sharing system, the account aggregator (AA) framework, and around 3.8 million users have successfully shared data via the platform, said the Economic Survey 2023 that was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31.

    “With 23 Banks onboarded to the Account Aggregator framework, more than 1.1 billion bank accounts are eligible to share data on AA…3.3 million users have linked their accounts to the AA framework out of which 3.28 million users successfully shared data via AA,” the Economic Survey said.

    The Account Aggregator (AA) is a global techno-legal framework that enables individuals to share their financial data quickly and securely, with their consent, with any regulated third-party financial institution of their choice.

