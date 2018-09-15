App
Sep 15, 2018 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic review meet LIVE: Inflation broadly under control, govt will maintain 3.3% fiscal deficit target, says Arun Jaitley

Stay tuned here for live updates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic review meet

highlights

  • Sep 15, 07:52 PM (IST)
  • Sep 15, 07:46 PM (IST)
  • Sep 15, 07:46 PM (IST)
  • Sep 15, 07:44 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley: We are also optimistic of growth rate and tax collections. We are confident of maintaining rhe divestment target too.

  • Sep 15, 07:42 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley: Demonetisation, GST are both beginning to show results. The revenue department informed that we are moving ahead of schedules with respect to tax collections.

  • Sep 15, 07:41 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley: Inflation is broadly under control. The government is confident that we will have growth rate higher than budgeted expectations. We have already spent about 44% of budgeted expenditure, will end year without any cuts.

  • Sep 15, 07:38 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley: The Prime Minister took stock of various departments of the finance ministry. Today, it was an internal meeting. The RBI Governor had made a presentation yesterday.

  • Sep 15, 07:36 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley: PM Narendra Modi has expressed his satisfaction with the economy and macroeconomic data which is emerging this year. The government is confident that we shall maintain the 3.3% fiscal deficit target.

  • Sep 15, 07:34 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a press conference in New Delhi

  • Sep 15, 05:26 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also said that the government will take the necessary steps to cut down non-essential imports. He added that external factors like policy decisions taken by the US Federal Reserve, sanctions on imports from Iran, and the threat of a trade war have impacted India despite the country having strong macroeconomic fundamentals. 

  • Sep 15, 05:19 PM (IST)

    Indian banks can be market-makers for masala bonds

    Domestic companies can now go to local branches of Indian banks for the issue of masala bonds. Under the old rules, they had to use foreign stock exchanges and underwriters, making such financial instruments beyond of the reach of many smaller companies.  

  • Sep 15, 05:14 PM (IST)

    Exception to masala bonds

    The withholding tax of 5 percent on issuances will not be applicable to masala bonds till March 31, 2019. This means that overseas investors can invest without being wary of a tax cut. It can also translate into better returns, or an issue at a lower cost. 

  • Sep 15, 05:11 PM (IST)

    Removal of 20% exposure limit for FPIs

    FPIs wil now be able to make further investments in domestic businesses with elimination of the 20 percent exposure rule. Foreign investors seeking greater returns will be able to make investments through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). It will also encourage low-rated issuers to garner more visibility in the market by raising dollars through NCDs.  

  • Sep 15, 04:59 PM (IST)

    Manufacturing companies can avail short-term ECBs 

    The government will now allow manufacturing companies to avail of ECBs up to $50 million with a residual maturity period of one year, as opposed to three years. This is likely to reduce the hedging cost, enabling companies to raise money to cover short-term expenses, and then roll it over. Access to cheap capital can also be used to retire high-cost ECBs undertaken in the past. 

  • Sep 15, 04:53 PM (IST)

    Review of mandatory ECB hedging conditions for ECB loans

    The cost of borrowing crossed the 9 percent-mark owing to hedging costs of 4-4.5 percent. Mandatory hedging conditions for infrastructure loans via external commercial borrowings (ECB) will be reviewed and the exposure limit of 20 percent on investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in a single corporate group will be done away with. This will make it easier for Indian companies to raise dollar-denominated debt.  

  • Sep 15, 04:41 PM (IST)

    PM Modi to speak at economic review meet

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the media regarding the decisions taken at the high-level meeting held on Friday to shore up India's foreign exchange reserves in the light of a widening current account deficit (CAD). The quorum had drawn up a five-point plan to increase dollar inflows into the country and rein in the CAD. A weak rupee coupled with high crude oil prices have increased India's import bill, causing greater stress on economic fundamentals. 

    Here are a few takeaways from Friday's ministerial meeting. 

