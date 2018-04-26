DRA Consultants' board meeting to be held on April 26, 2018

We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 26th Day of April, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at the Registered Office situated at Plot No. 58, Ingole Nagar, Wardha Road, Nagpur MH- 440005, to transact the following business:1. Disclosure of Interest of the Directors2. Availing credit facilities from ICICI Bank Limited.3. Review of operations.4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE