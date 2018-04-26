App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 25, 2018 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DRA Consultants' board meeting to be held on April 26, 2018

We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at the Registered Office situated at Plot No. 58, Ingole Nagar, Wardha Road, Nagpur MH- 440005.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 26th Day of April, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at the Registered Office situated at Plot No. 58, Ingole Nagar, Wardha Road, Nagpur MH- 440005, to transact the following business:

1. Disclosure of Interest of the Directors
2. Availing credit facilities from ICICI Bank Limited.
3. Review of operations.
4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.