USFDA issues Form 483 to Dr Reddy's Telengana unit

The audit of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ API Hyderabad Plant 1 at Jinnaram Mandal, Medak Telengana by the USFDA has been completed today. The company received Form 483 with 4 observations which will be addressed comprehensively within stipulated time.Source : BSE