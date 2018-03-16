Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride tablets in US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launched Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride tablets USP, 5 mg, an over the counter therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xyzal Allergy 24HR tablets in the United States market as approved by the US Food and Drug Administartion (USFDA).

At 11:57 hrs Dr Reddys Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,178.30, down Rs 4.90, or 0.22 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,788.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,901.65 on 24 July, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 21.87 percent below its 52-week high and 14.55 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 36,136.59 crore. Source : BSE