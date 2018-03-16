App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 16, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddys Laboratories launches Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride tablets in US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launched Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride tablets USP, 5 mg, an over the counter therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xyzal Allergy 24HR tablets in the United States market as approved by the US Food and Drug Administartion (USFDA).

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launched Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride tablets USP, 5 mg, an over the counter therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xyzal Allergy 24HR tablets in the United States market as approved by the US Food and Drug Administartion (USFDA).

At 11:57 hrs Dr Reddys Laboratories was quoting at Rs 2,178.30, down Rs 4.90, or 0.22 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,788.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,901.65 on 24 July, 2017 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.87 percent below its 52-week high and 14.55 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 36,136.59 crore. Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC