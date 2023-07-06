Dr Reddy’s enters child nutrition space, launches immunity-boosting gummies

Dr Reddy's said the Kidz gummies will be sold in two flavours – Pulpy Mango and Pink Guava, and a pack of 30 gummies is priced at Rs 480.

Announcing its foray into the child nutrition space Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on July 6 announced the launch of CeleHealth Kidz Immuno Plus Gummies in India.

The pharma major said that the product aims to address the nutritional requirements due to issues around child immunity in India.

The immunity-supporting gummies are fortified by a scientifically formulated combination of ingredients such as Wellmune 2, prebiotics and other essential vitamins and minerals, according to a press release.

"Wellmune is a form of clinically studied beta-glucan and a proven ingredient to help reduce sick days in children by enhancing their innate immunity," the company said.

“As our nutraceutical portfolio expands, we see it as an important medium to long-term growth area,” said MV Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) in a press statement.

The gummies are an addition to Dr Reddy’s nutraceutical segment. Dr Reddy’s flagship nutraceutical offering is the nutrition product Celevida for the dietary management of diabetes.

The company estimates the child immunity market across formats such as syrups, tablets, chewable and melts to be around Rs 1,600 crore, growing in double digits. Some of the existing players in the child immunity supplements space include Haleon (Centrum Kids), Azveston Healthcare (Nutri Bears), HUL (Horlicks Nutri Gummies), Himalaya (Septilin) and Apex (Zincovit), the company spokesperson added.

Zeon Life Sciences and Fast and UP are the other prominent players in the Indian nutraceutical market.

Within the kids' nutrition space Dr Reddy's will look to develop its presence in the areas of child growth & development, digestive, immunity, brain & cognitive development through clinically proven science-based innovative products, all in child-friendly formats, a company spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

Dr Reddy's said the Kidz gummies will be sold in two flavours – Pulpy Mango and Pink Guava. A pack of 30 gummies is priced at Rs 480.