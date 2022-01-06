COVID-19 surge: DPIIT restarts essential-commodities control room

The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has "taken cognizance of the steps taken by various state governments/UTs to control the spread" of coronavirus". [Image: Reuters]

In the wake of surging COVID-19 cases in the country, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has reinitiated its control room for monitoring the transportation and supply of essential commodities, after having undertaken a similar initiative in April 2021 to combat logistical disruption from the pandemic.

A statement by the department mentioned that it had "taken cognizance of the steps taken by various state governments/UTs to control the spread" of coronavirus".

It further continued that, "as a measure of precaution and for supporting our business ecosystem, DPIIT will monitor the status and issues arising (if any) during transportation and delivery of goods and essential commodities due to the restrictions (if any) imposed by various state governments/UTs."

Issues regarding manufacturing, transportation, distribution, mobilisation of resources and more, faced by e-commerce companies or other entities, can be informed to the department at dpiit-controlroorn@gov.in. The related telephone numbers 91-11-23063554, 23060625 will also remain functional from 9 am-9 pm, starting January 5.