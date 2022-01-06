MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

COVID-19 surge: DPIIT restarts essential-commodities control room

A statement by the department mentioned that it has "taken cognizance of the steps taken by various state governments/UTs to control the spread" of coronavirus".

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has

The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has "taken cognizance of the steps taken by various state governments/UTs to control the spread" of coronavirus". [Image: Reuters]

In the wake of surging COVID-19 cases in the country, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has reinitiated its control room for monitoring the transportation and supply of essential commodities, after having undertaken a similar initiative in April 2021 to combat logistical disruption from the pandemic.

A statement by the department mentioned that it had "taken cognizance of the steps taken by various state governments/UTs to control the spread" of coronavirus".

It further continued that, "as a measure of precaution and for supporting our business ecosystem, DPIIT will monitor the status and issues arising (if any) during transportation and delivery of goods and essential commodities due to the restrictions (if any) imposed by various state governments/UTs."

Issues regarding manufacturing, transportation, distribution, mobilisation of resources and more, faced by e-commerce companies or other entities, can be informed to the department at dpiit-controlroorn@gov.in. The related telephone numbers 91-11-23063554, 23060625 will also remain functional from 9 am-9 pm, starting January 5.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #DPIIT #E-commerce #essential commodities
first published: Jan 6, 2022 10:21 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.