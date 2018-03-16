DLF to consider interim dividend

DLF Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on March 20, 2018, inter alia, to consider declaration of interim dividend for the FY’ 18.Further pursuant to ‘DLF Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, 2015% trading window for insiders shall remain closed from the end of the day of March 15, 2018 and shall open 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting.Source : BSE