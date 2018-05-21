DLF's board recommends final dividend

DLF Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 21, 2018, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend of Re.0.80/- each per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2 each for the FY'2017-18, subject to approval of the shareholders. The Company had already paid Interim Dividend of Rs.1.20/- each per equity share on March 31, 2018 for the FY'2017-18.Source : BSE