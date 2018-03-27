Dish TV India: Outcome of the board meeting held on March 26, 2018

Dear Sir,In furtherance of the Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation of Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited and pursuant to applicable regulations of SEBI LODR, 2015, including Regulation 30, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., 26.03.2018, has inter-alia:(a) Approved the issuance of 85,77,85,642 fully paid up Equity shares of Dish TV of Re. 1 each in terms of the Scheme.(b) Approved the issuance of new GDRs to holders of ADS of VDL, each GDR representing one equity share of Dish TV, exchanged as per the exchange ratio in terms of the Scheme, unless such holders have elected to receive equity shares of Dish TV in lieu of GDRs by cancelling their VDL ADSs.Accordingly the Authorised Capital of the company stands increased to Rs. 6,500,000,000 and the Issued Capital stand increased to 1,923,799,917, with consequential alteration in MOA.Source : BSE