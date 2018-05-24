Dion Global Solutions: Outcome of board meeting

This is in reference to our earlier communication dated May 16, 2018 intimating about a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Thursday, May 24, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2018.The Board had discussed the business performance & other initiatives of the Company but due to paucity of time, certain other items of the Agenda (including approval of Audited Financial Results) could not be taken up and would be considered at the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company schedule to be held on May 29, 2018.Accordingly, the trading window will continue to remain closed until May 31, 2018.The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2:30 p.m. and closed at 6:00 p.m.Source : BSE