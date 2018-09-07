App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon Limited

Dilip Buildcon Limited

 
 
Dilip Buildcon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'We would like to inform you that the Company has completed the physical and electronic dispatch of Notice of the 12th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report along with Attendance Slip, Proxy form and Polling paper for the financial year 2017-18 on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 to all those members whose names appears in the Company??s Register of Members and List of Beneficial owner furnished by National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) as at the close of business hour i.e. on Friday, August 31, 2018. The abovementioned details are also available on the Company??s website at www.dilipbuildcon.com.Please find enclosed herewith the copies of advertisements published in Business Standard Newspaper in English and Hindi on Friday, September 7, 2018.The copies of advertisement in the said newspapers has also been made available on the Company??s website http://www.dilipbuildcon.com.'.Source : NSE
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 01:13 pm

tags #Announcements

