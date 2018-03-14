Dilip Buildcon receives letter of award for EPC project worth Rs 770cr

Dilip Buildcon has received Letter of Award by the National Highways Authority of India for a new EPC Project valued at Rs. 770.04 crore in the State of Uttar Pradesh.
Dilip Buildcon has received Letter of Award by the National Highways Authority of India for a new EPC Project valued at Rs. 770.04 crore in the State of Uttar Pradesh.The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall remain closed from March 14, 2018 to March 16, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE