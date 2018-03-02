Dilip Buildcon bags projects worth Rs 5,390 crore In Karnataka & Jharkhand

DBL has declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India for three new Hybrid Annuity Projects valued at Rs. 5390 Cr. in the State of Karnataka and Jharkhand respectively.In accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that Company has declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for three new Hybrid Annuity Projects in the State of Karnataka and Jharkhand.The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its designated employees, directors and promoters is already closed till March 2, 2018, which shall continue to remain close till March 6, 2018.Source : BSE