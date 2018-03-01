Dilip Buildcon bags 2 new projects worth Rs 1050 crore

DBL has received Letter of Awards from the National Highways Authority of India for two new EPC Project valued at Rs. 670.50 Cr. and 380.07 Cr. in the State of Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka respectively.In continuation with our announcement dated February 16, 2018 and February 20, 2018 and in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Company has received Letter of Awards from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for two new EPC Projects in the State of Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.Currently the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its designated employees, directors and promoters is already closed till March 2, 2018, therefore, we are not closing the trading window separately for the said announcement.Source : BSE