Digital Technology Is Helping Consumers Fight Inflation: Find out More

The second decade of the 21st century is already progressing at lightspeed in terms of technology, and looking at it, we can see how profoundly people's way of life has transformed. Everything common people desire appears to be available on their smartphones now. Even if something isn't currently available, they have the ideas to make it happen since the world is experiencing a digital transition, and the common people are a part of it.

Physical distance is no longer an impediment to communication, thanks to online communication apps and social media platforms that have brought people closer to their family and friends. Numerous indicators suggest that India is well on its road to becoming a tech-forward nation. India already has one of the fastest-growing and largest bases of digital consumers, thanks to the decreasing cost and increasing availability of smart devices and high-speed internet. It is digitising more rapidly than in many emerging and mature countries.

Technology helping consumers counter inflation



Since digital platforms, marketplaces, and services make transparency and price comparisons more accessible to customers, consumers' growing usage of digital tools tends to put downward pressure on rates through increased competition.





The digital world has created one of its biggest rivals for itself. Access to information allows consumers to learn, compare, dig deep, and make intricate choices for their requirements.





It is easily understood that banking has taken a 180-degree turn with technology coming into play. Digital tools have entirely disrupted and revolutionised the banking sector. Online transactions in the form of fintech applications like Google Pay, Paytm, UPI/QR payments, Phonepe, and digital wallets are helping consumers conduct transactions quicker and safer.



Also, people are at the start of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, radically changing how they work, live, and interact with one another. From watching their favourite web series, films, or shows over the web from the comfort of their own homes to buying groceries, ordering takeouts, booking cabs and flight tickets, and purchasing clothes anywhere and anytime leveraging a smartphone, people's daily chores have been reduced to the convenience of just a few clicks.To begin with, digital services have made the purchase of essentials less expensive. Consumers pay little to no costs to avail of these digital services through which they are able to tap into millions of products from across the world and compare prices before making a purchase decision. This enables them to buy products and services at the right price.

Though technology has its benefits for people, the implication and impact of technology on the fight against inflation are not direct. In other words, technology is helping businesses and markets, which, in turn, affects the overall cost of a product or service. It allows them to provide their products and services to customers at an affordable and reasonable price.

Moreover, digital tools create opportunities for customers to learn more and more about the product and service. It allows them to compare and make informed decisions about buying. It helps to understand the actual price and the best price of what they need and what they are getting.

Digital technologies for a hassle-free live

Technology is improving human life, and people can now understand how digitalisation bears the fruits of deflation.

Technology is a blessing and has made life more productive, efficient, and memorable. These technologies come in the form of applications that have become inseparably intertwined with people's everyday lives.



Payment and recharge apps





Food and grocery delivery apps





Credit card bill payment apps





Messaging apps





QR code payment apps



Such digital tools and technologies have grown in popularity in recent years, helping people expedite or assist with several aspects of their lives.There are loads of bill payment and mobile recharge apps available in the market for all mobile operators for data card recharges, DTH subscription recharges, and mobile phone recharges. They even provide a digital wallet where people can keep money that can subsequently be utilised to speed up the payment process and comes with attractive offers that helps people purchase services at a lower rate than usual. These applications are well-designed and user-friendly. In addition, most of these can be used to make payments to your friends and family and pay off any household bills, such as electricity and water bills.Thanks to online ordering, people are able to avoid the agony of wasting time in long queues. Today, they have the option to purchase their food and groceries through apps anytime. Also, with customised offers and limited-time deals, these apps offer one-of-a-kind experiences to consumers.Several apps reward users with points for paying their credit card bills on time. These digital tools have a slew of partner brands, and people can redeem these points to avail of discounts, services, and products from the partner brands.Messaging applications have transformed the way people interact and stay connected. Gone are the old days of one-to-one chat scenarios through plain text messages, where one needed to spend a rupee on sending a 160-character message. The latest messaging applications, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, etc., offer more than just text messages and are free to use. All they need to have is a smartphone and an internet connection.

The rise in usage of QR codes has been visible from the time of the pandemic, enabling a contactless solution for businesses and consumers globally. Upcoming businesses are using QR codes with the help of a reliable QR code generator online. Besides the fact that QR codes offer consumers a hassle-free, secure, and seamless payment experience, businesses are actively adopting them for marketing purposes.

They are trending on social media and consumer goods packaging. This means that using QR codes for both offline and online needs can help reduce overall marketing costs, including printing costs, one of the many advantages of QR codes. Leveraging QR codes can give consumers and businesses the best of both worlds.

Conclusion

Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article

Digitalisation has benefitted every sector, whether banking, medicine, technology, or education. Technology provides a more holistic experience by making day-to-day tasks easier, more accurate, and straightforward, saving time and money. As a result, consumers are proactively embracing digitalisation, which protects them from inflation.