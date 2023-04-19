 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digital Lenders Association of India appoints Jatinder Handoo as CEO

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Apr 19, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

DLAI, which presently has around 90 digital lending firms as its members, has also Inducted Alok Prasad and Meena Hemchandra as Governance Council members.

Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI), an industry body that represents over 90 digital lending firms in India, announced the appointment of Jatinder Handoo as its CEO and Priyashmita Guha as its COO effective immediately.

"These appointments reflect DLAI’s growing commitment to the digital lending ecosystem to promote responsible lending and further increase engagement with the regulators and policymakers," DLAI said in a media statement on April 19.

Till now, DLAI has operated under the leadership of an elected body of President, Vice-President, Treasurer and Executive Committee Chairpersons. The committees currently in operation are Policy, Communication, Knowledge, Membership and Events. Handoo and Guha will work in tandem with the committee chairpersons

Handoo has close to two decades of experience in the financial services and public policy sector and was the vice president of the microfinance industry association MFIN, which is also a Self-Regulatory Organisation recognised by the Reserve Bank of India. Prior to MFIN, he worked at FINO, SBI, and HDFC Bank.