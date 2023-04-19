Digital Lenders Association of India appoints Jatinder Handoo as CEO

Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI), an industry body that represents over 90 digital lending firms in India, announced the appointment of Jatinder Handoo as its CEO and Priyashmita Guha as its COO effective immediately.

"These appointments reflect DLAI’s growing commitment to the digital lending ecosystem to promote responsible lending and further increase engagement with the regulators and policymakers," DLAI said in a media statement on April 19.

Till now, DLAI has operated under the leadership of an elected body of President, Vice-President, Treasurer and Executive Committee Chairpersons. The committees currently in operation are Policy, Communication, Knowledge, Membership and Events. Handoo and Guha will work in tandem with the committee chairpersons

Handoo has close to two decades of experience in the financial services and public policy sector and was the vice president of the microfinance industry association MFIN, which is also a Self-Regulatory Organisation recognised by the Reserve Bank of India. Prior to MFIN, he worked at FINO, SBI, and HDFC Bank.

Handoo's primary responsibility as the CEO will be to ensure DLAI members' viewpoints are well represented at important forums and DLAI continues to represent, advise and consolidate the efforts of the digital lending industry. "The digital lending industry is reaching an inflection point in terms of scale and impact, which comes with important responsibilities and guardrails as well. We are cognizant of our duties towards our stakeholders and would like to strengthen our top management with credible and experienced professionals to steer the growth of DLAI," said Sashank Rishyasringa, President and Founding Member, DLAI.

Priyashmita Guha, who has been part of DLAI since 2017, has been elevated to COO of the organisation. She has been one of the driving forces behind DLAI since its inception, the statement said. Founded in 2016 by digital lending firms to support responsible and inclusive growth of the digital lending sector, DLAI today has around 90 members which include regulated entities (REs), LSPs, TSPs and advisory firms. DLAI's active members include the likes of Axio, IndiaLends, Avanse Financials, KredX, LendingKart, Perfios and Mobikwik.

