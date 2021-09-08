Dhanuka Agritech: Looking beyond rains for future investment

Source: Reuters

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Deficient monsoon in August weighed on the near-term growth prospects of domestic market-oriented agrochemical entities. Dhanuka Agritech (Dhanuka; CMP: Rs 817, M Cap: Rs 3,807 crore), in particular, has been affected and growth guidance has been lowered. This adds to the other headwind of a spike in raw material prices. The stock has markedly underperformed and this leads us to have a closer look at the investment case, given the plans for backward integration and export possibilities. Skymet downgrades monsoon forecast From...