MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Dhanuka Agritech: Looking beyond rains for future investment

The upcoming Dahej plant would cut down raw material costs and open export avenues for Dhanuka Agritech

Bharat Gianani
Neha Gupta
September 08, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
Dhanuka Agritech: Looking beyond rains for future investment

Source: Reuters

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Deficient monsoon in August weighed on the near-term growth prospects of domestic market-oriented agrochemical entities. Dhanuka Agritech  (Dhanuka; CMP: Rs 817, M Cap: Rs 3,807 crore), in particular, has been affected and growth guidance has been lowered. This adds to the other headwind of a spike in raw material prices. The stock has markedly underperformed and this leads us to have a closer look at the investment case, given the plans for backward integration and export possibilities. Skymet downgrades monsoon forecast From...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What can keep the recovery on course?

    Sep 7, 2021 / 04:24 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Taking guard on festive pitch, the bond rally, account aggregator ripple effect, Xi’s hallmarks, Coforge, Clean Science and Technology and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Market’s Dizzy Heights

    Sep 4, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST

    The stock prices are on the top of the world, but any slightest disappointment could trigger a sell-off

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers