you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhanuka Agritech Limited

Dhanuka Agritech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill Part A Para A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisements published on 18th July, 2019 in the Financial Express and Jansatta.'.

 
 
Dhanuka Agritech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill Part A Para A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisements published on 18th July, 2019 in the Financial Express and Jansatta.'.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 12:13 pm

tags #Announcements

