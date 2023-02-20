Delhi Govt bans Ola, Uber and Rapido bike taxi services

In a major setback to ride sharing platforms Ola, Uber and Rapido, the Delhi Transport Department on February 20 issued a public notice to stop plying their bike taxi services effective immediately.

“It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/numbers are being used to carry passengers on hire which is purely commercial operation and a violation of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988,” the transport department said in the notice.

The transport department also highlighted that violation of this will result in a punishment of first offense of Rs 5,000 and the second or subsequent offense will attract a fine of Rs 10,000 and imprisonment.

“In addition, the driving license of the driver will be suspended for a minimum period of three years,” the notice said.

Bhavya Dilipkumar