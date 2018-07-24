App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deccan Cements' board meeting on August 09, 2018

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 09, 2018 at the Registered office of the Company.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 9th August 2018 at the Registered office of the Company, to consider & approve, inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2018.

In this connection, as per the Company''s Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, 25th July 2018 to Saturday, 11th August 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 10:35 pm

