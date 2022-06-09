DD Director-General Mayank Kumar Agrawal gets additional charge of Prasar Bharati CEO

Doordarshan and Doordarshan News Director-General Mayank Kumar Agrawal has been given the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer at the country's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

Following an approval accorded from Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, the decision was taken to give the additional charge to the 1989-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) official till further orders or regular appointment to the post.

A senior officer of IIS, Agrawal has over a three-decades-long experience in the field of public communication with broadcast and digital media being his strong suits.

The step was taken after Shashi Shekhar Vempati stepped down as Prasar Bharati’s CEO on June 8 following a five-year tenure.

Vempati served as a member of the board before he was appointed as CEO of the public broadcaster in June 2017. He became the head on the recommendation of a three-member committee headed by the then Vice-President.

Vempati was the youngest and first non-bureaucrat to hold the public office since its creation in 1997. An alumnus of IIT-Bombay, Vempati has also held the additional responsibility as CEO of Rajya Sabha TV, which covered the upper house of Parliament, from 2017-2019.

He announced his exit via a tweet on June 8: Thankful to Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi for the incredible opportunity to contribute to the Nation over the past 5 years as the CEO of Prasar Bharati. It has been a great learning experience and I am happy to have made a difference to the Doordarshan and All India Radio. Thankful to past and current fellow Board Members of @prasarbharati who have been fantastic partners in this transformational journey who have supported the many change initiatives over the years.”