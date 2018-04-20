Cyient's board recommends final dividend

Cyient has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 19, 2018, has declared Final Dividend of Rs. 4 per share on face value of Rs. 5 each, aggregating to Rs. 543 Mn including dividend distribution tax.
