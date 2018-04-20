App
Cyient's board recommends final dividend
Apr 19, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyient's board recommends final dividend

Cyient has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 19, 2018, has declared Final Dividend of Rs. 4 per share on face value of Rs. 5 each, aggregating to Rs. 543 Mn including dividend distribution tax.

 
 
Cyient Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 19, 2018, inter alia, has declared Final Dividend of Rs. 4 per share on face value of Rs. 5 each, aggregating to Rs. 543 Mn including dividend distribution tax.
