Curative wellness firm Mindhouse raises $6 million in seed funding for brand revamp

Mindhouse, a curative wellness platform backed by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal and others, recently announced raising $6 million in seed funding.

Other major investors in this endeavour include General Catalyst, Better Capital, Kwaish Capital and Anicut. Rohit MA of Cloudnine, Ritesh Malik of Innov8, and Karan Singh and Sri Rajan of Bain & Co also participated as angel investors.

The firm looks forward to undertake a rebranding strategy by early 2022, in order to broaden its coverage of curative wellness. The brand started out with a singular focus on mental well-being but subsequently grew out to encapsulate a wider range of wellness.

Founded by former Zomato executives Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah in 2019, Mindhouse offers a bouquet of wellness services, including Yoga and Nutrition, particularly for patients suffering from chronic diseases, who essentially need an impactful, wellness-driven lifestyle shift.

Notably, the programs on offer are interactive and personalized, catering to a range of ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid, back pains, etc while also covering women’s health-related issues (PCOS, prenatal & postnatal care), mental health ailments & everyday wellness in their ambit.

Commenting on the business model, Pooja Khanna said, “Patients suffering from any long-drawn health condition (even pregnancy) always require a change in lifestyle in addition to clinical care. The wellness industry is growing at a very high rate, and curative wellness is the need-center of this growth. 60% of the consumer’s spending in the $4.5 trillion wellness industry goes into curative wellness. Consequently, this provides a great opportunity to build an impact-oriented business.”

With India at the center of its growth approach, given its position as the wellness capital of the world and the birthplace of Yoga, Meditation, Ayurveda, and more, Mindhouse generates 75% of its revenue from the country today, with global expansion plans forthcoming in the next 12 months.