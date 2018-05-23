App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 23, 2018 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Credit Analysis and Research recommends final dividend

CARE Ratings Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2018, inter alia, has recommended, subject to the approval of shareholders a final dividend of Rs.37/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10 each for the Financial Year 2017-18, of which Rs.12/- in the normal course and balance Rs.25/- as a special dividend to mark the celebration of successful completion of 25 years.

 
 
CARE Ratings Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2018, inter alia, has recommended, subject to the approval of shareholders a final dividend of Rs.37/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10 each for the Financial Year 2017-18, of which Rs.12/- in the normal course and balance Rs.25/- as a special dividend to mark the celebration of successful completion of 25 years.Source : BSE
